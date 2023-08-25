NFL on FOX: Here's which games we're airing during the 2023 season

The 2023 schedule has been released.
Here are the tentative dates and times of games scheduled to be shown on Sunday's on WPMT-FOX43 during the 2023 regular season (subject to change):
WEEK 1
Sun., Sep. 10
San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 2
Sun., Sep. 17
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons - 1:00 p.m.
WEEK 3
Sun., Sep. 24
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers - 1:00 p.m.
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 4
Sun., Oct. 1
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 p.m.
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 5
Sun., Oct. 8
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams - 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 6
Sun., Oct. 15
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns - 1:00 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets - 4:25 p.m.
Beginning with Week 7, the FOX43 telecast schedule will become more fluid with the match ups that are aired each week and are subject to change.