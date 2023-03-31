New Oxford High School chess team prepares for National Tournament in Washington D.C.

The Colonials are coming off a third-place finish in states and are ready to play against the best in the country.

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — The New Oxford Colonials Chess team has the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend when they travel down to Washington DC for the National Chess Tournament.

The Colonials are coming off a very successful season where they finished third in states, and this is their first time making the trip to compete with other powerhouse chess teams.

"I'm excited, it’s the first time that we are going in school history," said senior Logan Kibler "So the expectations for us are high."

The team, led by head Coach Travis Martin, has been playing nonstop to prepare for the big event. Each player has been working on different techniques and moves to be as prepared as possible for the tournament.

"They want to see who they can beat and they want to play at the highest level," said Coach Martin. "They don’t just want to play minor kids they want to play kids that are the best out there and that’s what makes them special and unique."

This is a special opportunity for a young team. The players practice for hours a week and always correct each other on mistakes they may see. The team isn't just going for fun, they plan to perform and perform well.

"I know that they believe they can go to nationals and win," said Coach Martin "So having that optimism is a great way to start."