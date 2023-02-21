A woman from Lackawanna County has wrapped up her career as a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader by representing at the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Savannah Lloyd teaches some of her students at Romar Dance Studio in Old Forge, where her love of dance began. Six years ago, at the age of 18, she decided to audition to become a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader. Her dad drove her back and forth to Philly twice a week for practice, with her first season ending with an appearance in Super Bowl 52. The Eagles beat the Patriots and were crowned world champions.

"He said, 'OK, that's it.' And I said, 'Dad, I want more!' There's going to be more, and there was so much more that's happened over the six years, more than I could ever imagine," Lloyd said.

Lloyd's final year started with an on-field proposal from her now fiancé, and it ended with one of the biggest honors of her career with the team when it was announced she would perform at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

"All my family got to come on the field and spend that game next to me and watch my journey on the sidelines as captain. It was just amazing getting recognized in front of 70,000 fans."

Lloyd shared pictures with us from her time at the Pro Bowl before she set off for the Super Bowl in Arizona to cheer in her second Super Bowl.

"We got to perform in front of such a large audience, so that really set the tone for the week. Then we got go to NFL Experience and see how excited everyone was for the big game."

An NFL cheerleader only gets six seasons, and this past year was Lloyd's last. She says it was a dream come true and wouldn't want it to end any other way.

"I got to be captain for three years which is a great honor. Not many cheerleaders get to do that, so it's been absolutely amazing. There's nothing more I could have wanted out of my six years. I've done it all and have so much closure leaving."

Lloyd continues to train the next generation of dancers and says maybe one of her students will follow in her footsteps.