NBA Mock Draft: Houston Rockets select Jalen Green over Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs

Jalen Green is a sharpshooting wing who played for the NBA G League Ignite instead of playing in college while Evan Mobley is a 7-footer who can do it all.

HOUSTON — We're less than two weeks from the 2021 NBA Draft and there are still some big questions about what teams at the top of the board will do with their picks.

The Detroit Pistons won the lottery sweepstakes last month and while many say Cade Cunningham is the obvious choice for the No. 1 pick, others are making noise that it's not quite so simple.

In the Ultimate NBA Mock Draft 2021, Locked On Pistons host Ku Khahil selected Cunningham, saying Detroit should not overthink it and should not consider anyone else but Cunningham at No. 1.

So, what do the Houston Rockets do with the No. 2 pick?

Who's available at No. 2?

After Locked On Pistons host Ku Khahil selected Cunningham first overall, the next pick goes to Locked On Rockets host Jackson Gatlin, who was really making a decision at No. 2 between two players seen as clear top three picks with Cunningham in Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. Another candidate could be former Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs.

NBA Draft guru Chad Ford, of Chad Ford's NBA Big Board, said he believes Evan Mobley is the better prospect, however, he thinks Jalen Green might be the better fit to light a fire under the Houston Rockets franchise.

"(Green) is the sexiest prospect in this draft," Ford said. "He's the guy that's going to garner the YouTube highlights, he's the guy that's going to be making SportsCenter every night. If you're the Rockets, and you're the owner of the Rockets and you have a franchise that a few years ago had James Harden and Chris Paul and is now decimated, you want that guy that can excited the fan base and get everybody back buying tickets and excited about the Houston Rockets again."

Richard Stayman of the Locked On NBA Draft podcast said he's less impressed with Green than he is Mobley and Suggs.

"I think Green is the lowest one for me out of the three. I worry about his ball-handling and being able to use his athleticism in-game," Stayman said. "While he does have functional athleticism, I just wonder how he uses his ball-handling and athleticism combination and that's something he needs to get better at."

Audacy Sports expert and former Phoenix Suns GM Ryan McDonough said Green was his most intriguing player in the NBA Draft and said even the Pistons should seriously consider him at No. 1.

"Jalen Green is an explosive athlete, he's wired to score," McDonough said. "He has as much talent if not more talent offensively than any player in this year's draft and I think he has the ability to be a go-to scorer on a very good team at a very high level."

The selection

With the No. 2 pick in the Ultimate Mock Draft, Jackson Gatlin of Locked On Rockets selected Jalen Green.

"He truly has the potential I believe, as do many others, to become a really elite talent in the NBA," Gatlin said. "His ability to create separation already at his age in the G League, playing legitimate competition is so impressive. He can get his shot off pretty much at-will whenever he wants."

"He really is the total offensive package," Gatlin said. "There may be some questions about his defense, but you can't question his drive and his desire to be one of the best. Every time you hear this kid talk, he talks about wanting to improve, wanting to be one of the best, wanting to put in all the work that he needs to."

