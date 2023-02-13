Did the officials cost the Philadelphia Eagles a shot at a Super Bowl trophy?

A holding penalty issued in the final two minutes allowed Kansas City to run down the clock, did it cost Philadelphia a Super Bowl?

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A hair over 58 minutes of gameplay had gone by in Super Bowl LVII when the Kansas City Chiefs lined up at the Philadelphia 15-yard line, looking to break open a 35-35 tie and finish off what had been an outstanding, heart-pumping game of football between the two best teams in the NFL.

On third-and-8, Patrick Mahomes dropped back and overthrew a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, appearing to set up a field goal situation which would have given the Chiefs a three point lead but nearly two minutes for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to try to respond.

Instead a holding penalty was called on Eagles defensive back James Bradberry, giving the Chiefs a first-and-10 from the 11 yard line. They still settled for a field goal, but did so with only eight seconds on the clock - leaving the Eagles unable to mount a comeback and sealing the victory for Kansas City.

Debate has raged over the validity of the call, with many believing the call is technically correct - including Bradberry himself who admitted to holding Smith-Schuster's jersey on the play in question.

However, most feel a penalty in that situation should only be called if it is very obvious, especially since the game had predominantly been physical up to that point.

While Philadelphia fans are no doubt frustrated by the outcome, Locked on Eagles host Gino Cammilleri is quick to point out that Philadelphia dug themselves a hole with defensive struggles prior to the questionable call.

"It doesn't come down to that," Cammilleri told Peter Bukowski on a postgame episode of the Locked on NFL podcast. "Hats off to the Kansas City Chiefs, it shouldn't have come down to that play but I'm not going to let that be the narrative."

The Eagles led 27-21 heading into the final quarter, but Mahomes hit Kadarius Toney for a touchdown early in the fourth and found Skyy Moore just a few minutes later to give his team a 35-27 lead. Philadelphia's inability to stop Kansas City in the second half was the primary for the Eagles, as they allowed the Chiefs to score on every single drive after halftime.

"You give up 38 points to the Kansas City Chiefs," Cammilleri continued. "Your defense, who was legendary all year, created absolutely no pressure, [had] no sacks on Patrick Mahomes. And when [Kansas City] finishes every single drive with a touchdown in the second half, you're not going to beat [them]."