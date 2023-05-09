Gettysburg Area School District school board still hasn't renewed tennis head coach contract

This will be the third time Gettysburg Area School District will vote to renew the tennis coach's contract for the fall sports season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday. Sept. 5, the Gettysburg Area School District will vote on potentially renewing the head tennis coach's contract for the fall season.

The past two board meetings took no action in renewing Sasha Yates' contract, creating controversy surrounding the process.

Yates is a transgender woman.

At the school board meeting on Aug. 21, community members alleged Yates changed in a girls' locker room and used a girls' restroom last school year.

According to the Gettysburg Times, Yates confirmed the allegations, but she said it was different than what was described.

She said she was changing in a secluded area in the locker room and the restroom incident never received official action from the school.

Yates said she accepted the administration's compromise and was given a key to use a separate and single occupancy restroom.

At the last meeting, around 30 students, alums, parents and other community members spoke in favor of Yates keeping her position as coach.

The board deadlocked on a 3-3 vote regarding whether to renew her coaching contract.