Hockey Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84

CHICAGO — Hockey Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull, a two-time MVP and 1961 Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died.

He was 84.

His death was announced by the NHL Alumni Association and confirmed by multiple sources, including ESPN.

Nicknamed "The Golden Jet" because of his blond hair and skating speed, Hull was a 12-time All-Star and two-time winner of the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL's most valuable player.

He played 15 seasons in Chicago and remains the franchise's all-time goal-scoring leader, with 604.

Hull spent eight seasons playing alongside his brother Dennis in Chicago. He later left the team to join the World Hockey Association's Winnipeg Jets, signing the upstart league's first $1 million contract in 1972.

He spent seven years in Winnipeg, leading the Jets to a pair of championships and winning the WHA's MVP award twice.

After a brief retirement in 1978, Hull returned to hockey after the WHA merged with the NHL in 1979. He was later traded to the Hartford Whalers, where he played nine games before retiring permanently.

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of fame in 1983.

He is the father of former St. Louis Blues superstar Brett Hull, who was also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame after a brilliant 17-year career that saw him produce 741 goals.