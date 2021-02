The Bears will now meet the Devils on Feb. 17. Hershey's home opener on Saturday against Lehigh Valley is now their season opener.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Chocolatetown's favorite hockey team will have to wait another day for their season opener.

Tonight's Bears game in Newark against the Binghamton Devils has been postponed because of the AHL's COVID-19 protocols impacting the Devils staff.

The game will be made up on Feb. 17 at 7PM.

