Here's where our area teams pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Our four area teams all have varying degrees of pick and pick location, setting up for an interesting NFL Draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft is upon us.

Of course, it will be the most unique draft yet, taking place totally remotely from the homes of NFL general managers and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameras have been sent to a number of NFL prospects' homes to get their live reaction to being drafted.

The fun all begins on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

Here is where our area teams will be picking:

Baltimore Ravens

First Round, No. 28 overall

Second Round, No. 55 overall (from Atlanta)

Second Round, No. 60 overall

Third Round, No. 92 overall

Third Round, No. 106 overall

Fourth Round, No. 129 overall (from New England)

Fourth Round, No. 143 overall

Fifth Round, No. 170 overall (from Minnesota)

Seventh Round, No. 225 overall

The Ravens enter the draft with nine picks, including four in the Top 100. After leading the NFL in regular season wins before faltering in the playoffs, the Ravens' roster is in need of fine tuning.

Look for the team to add another receiver for QB Lamar Jackson to have an additional weapon in the passing game, along with a focus on the defensive secondary and pass rush.

With so many picks in hand, the Ravens may be able to make a trade as well.

Philadelphia Eagles

First Round, No. 21 overall

Second Round, No. 53 overall

Third Round, No. 103 overall

Fourth Round, No. 127 overall

Fourth Round, No. 145 overall

Fourth Round, No. 146 overall

Fifth Round, No. 168 overall (from New England)

Sixth Round, No. 190 overall (from Atlanta)

The Eagles will enter the draft with eight picks, but just two in the Top 100. The team does boast three fourth round picks, including back-to-back selections.

The team is expected to add a receiver in the draft, and will focus on adding depth at many positions across the roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Second Round, No. 49 overall

Third Round, No. 102 overall (compensatory)

Fourth Round, No. 124 overall

Fourth Round, No. 135 overall (from Miami, from Tennessee)

Sixth Round, No. 198 overall

Seventh Round, No. 232 overall

The Steelers enter the draft with the fewest selections of our area's teams with six.

Only one of those picks is in the top 100.

Of course, the Steelers shipped their first round pick to the Miami Dolphins last season for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Washington Redskins

First Round, No. 2 overall

Third Round, No. 66 overall

Fourth Round, No. 108 overall

Fourth Round, No. 142 overall

Fifth Round, No. 154 overall

Seventh Round, No. 216 overall

Seventh Round, No. 229 overall

The Redskins will begin the draft with seven picks.

However, only two of those selections will be within the Top 100.

Despite that, the Redskins are expected to land a huge talent in DE Chase Young with the second overall pick in the draft.

The selection of Young would fit the mold that new head coach Ron Rivera is seeking to build: a team with a strong defensive unit.