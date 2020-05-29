Four Gettysburg girls basketball seniors awarded $56,000 in scholarships

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Good sportsmanship and fair play pays off for the Gettysburg girls basketball team. They are chosen to receive the Gretchen Wolf Swartz Sportsmanship Award for the 2019-20 season. As a result, the seniors on the Warriors are able to apply for scholarship money available from the organization. The Gretchen Wolf Swartz Scholarship fund awarded four Warriors a total of $56,000 in scholarships, $14,000 each. The scholarship recipients were honored at a ceremony outside of Gettysburg High School on Wednesday. Lily Natter, Taylor Richardson, Cheyenne and Madison Proctor are the scholarship winners.