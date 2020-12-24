Five Pioneers earn all-state honors

YORK, Pa. — If you had the chance to watch Lampeter-Strasburg in 2020 then it will come as no surprise to see the Pioneers land five players on the 4A All-State team. A pair of ELCO Raiders also earned all-state honors.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore
Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson
Lek Powell – Bishop McDevitt
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong
Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg
Running Back
Vernon Redd, Aliquippa
Cam Russell, Oil City
Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic
Teddy Ruffner, Mars
Wide Receiver
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore
Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson
Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton
Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson
Tight End
Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg
Offensive Line
Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico
Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore
Colin Lyons, McKeesport
Max Pacheco, Conrad Weiser
Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg
Athlete
Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore
Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh
Reed Martin, Plum
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg
Justin Fagley, Oil City
Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic
Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg
Mario Fontanazza, Oil City
Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore
Linebacker
Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon
Duncan Weir, Shikellamy
Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove
Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg
Luke Williams, ELCO
Defensive Back
Dakota Cole, Oil City
Ayden Garnes, Mons. Bonner-Prendergast
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot
Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove
Specialist
Jack Landis, Lewisburg
Athlete
Braden Bohannon, ELCO
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore