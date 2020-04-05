Fast Lane: Schuchart wins first iRace; local kids host iRace; Selinsgrove to race Saturday

Local dirt midget racers develop their own iRace to raise money for the a local charity, Mamma's Pizza feed the kids.

Schuchart: Last Tuesday, Outlaw driver Logan Schuchart was looking to finally get over his forth place hump. With two season wins, IRacing at Eldora gave him that luck. Schuchart was able to capitalize on his first iRacing trip to victory lane and win the $1,000 purse.

iRacing for Charity: Thirteen year olds Preston Lattomus of Landenberg and Alex Ruppert of Lewisberry both started racing when hey were 5-years-old. Racing together, they became competitors and fans. With the current outbreak, all of their races have been canceled. This was their chance to make a difference in the community. So, the duo put their heads together.

They came up with an iRace for charity. They put the work in by creating their own website to promote the race. They seek sponsorships to pay the prize money. Their race was even live streamed.

The race featured 60 dirt midget drivers from all over the world and for the first time in iRacing history, the race ends in a tie; splitting the prize money for the co-champions.

Each driver paid $5.00 to race with the fees donated to charity.

"We thought what better way to split the money towards charity then any other place," said Preston.

Not just any local place but Mamma's Pizza of Wellsville who continues to help the community they serve.

“It’s great what they’re doing, feeding the kids out of their own pockets so I figured we could donate back to them," said Alex.

“I jumped into action that Wednesday when I got a rumor that the schools were canceling,' said Ron Rutherford, owner of Mamma's Pizza. 'Thursday I had something in place. We had a lot of guys follow. A lot of my fellow pizza shop guys followed either the next day of the week after.”

To date, Mamma's Pizza has fed roughly 2,800 kids in seven weeks. The pizza shop providing free lunches everyday since school closed and commits that throughout the end of the school year. Ron has also donated food to local hospitals, nursing homes and first responders.

Selinsgrove: It's what race fans have been waiting for. Selinsgrove Speedway announces their set to go back racing without spectators for their first race of 2020.

Starting this Friday, Snyder County is one of 24 counties Governor Wolf moves to yellow. Officials with the race track already have had a plan in place if they were able to go back racing.

A full field has already pre-paid and entered online so there won't be any money exchanged at the gates. One driver and five crew members only allowed in the pits with social distancing spaces between pit boxes. 410 sprint cars will be the only race and they will use speedweek format to start with time trials.

“This is really a model that we might be suck with for quite sometime," said Mike Heffner, Selinsgrove Speedway owner.

Since there isn't any spectators allowed, you have to watch from the comfort of your own home on the Cusion.