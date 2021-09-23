Eagles running back helps in Grand Opening of Red Rose Sports Cards

Red Rose Sports Cards Grand Opening in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — What a way to open a new sports business than to invite fans to meet and greet with current and former NFL players. During Red Rose Sports Cards Grand Opening Thursday evening, Philadelphia Eagle Running Back Boston Scott was there signing autographs for fans.

Red Rose Sports Cards is located in Manor Township, Lancaster County. The business is a sports card, trading card and hobby shop. Ordering to shop owners, the physical shop features 2600 + sq. ft of retail space, a first of it's kind "card bar" where families and patrons alike can come open packs, enjoy snacks and (non-alcoholic) beverages and also includes a sizable room for special events and upcoming gaming card tournaments.

"We really wanted to be able to bring athletes and bring different celebrities in for autograph signings so people can meet their heroes," said Chris Dreisbach, co-owner of Red Rose Sports Cards.

“This idea of just paying it forward and giving back to the community, I think it’s huge and I think that Red Rose is really embodying that. Major shout out to them for making this possible — an opportunity to come out and interact with the fans," said Scott.