Nittany Game Week: How Penn State is using last year's losing record as preseason motivation

On FOX43's new Penn State football show, sports director Todd Sadowski is joined by former Nittany Lion assistants Jay Paterno and Tom Bradley.

YORK, Pa. — Last week, FOX43 kicked off a new show, "Nittany Game Week," to get Penn State fans ready for the upcoming season.

The weekly show, featuring sports director Todd Sadowski and special guests Jay Paterno and Tom Bradley, runs every Friday at 6:30 p.m.

In last week's debut program, Sadowski and the former Penn State coaches discussed how this year's team is using the disappointments of last season as motivation during their preseason work.

At Big Ten Media Day earlier this summer, Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson was blunt in his assessment of last season. He said the Lions are using it as fuel for their preparation this year.

"Every single day, coming in, knowing that we went 4-5, knowing that we were truly one of the worst teams in Penn State history," Dotson said. "We work out with that chip on our shoulder every single day, knowing that was the result of last year. We want to turn that around this year, and win as many games as possible."

Dotson's words were music to the ears for Paterno and Bradley.

"I think that was a great assessment," said Paterno, who served several roles on his father's coaching staff at Penn State from 1995 to 2011. "That's what you want to hear. You want to hear guys say 'We're going to do something about it.' That's the first step toward turning things around."

"Especially coming from probably the best player on your football team," agreed Bradley, who spent more than three decades on Joe Paterno's coaching staff, including 11 years as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. "That's a lot of respect he carries in that locker room, and the younger guys are gonna be like 'Whoa, if that's how he's talking, we'd better listen to what he's got to say."