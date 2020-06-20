Westry to transfer from West Shore to West Coast

The rising junior will leave Trinity and head to Sierra Canyon in California

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Chance Westry helped Trinity High School to a pair of state playoff runs in his first two seasons as a member of the Shamrocks.

Now the rising junior is leaving the West Shore for the west coast.

Westry announced on social media that he is transferring to Sierra Canyon High School in California to finish out his high school career.

ᴛʜᴇ ɴᴇxᴛ ᴛᴡᴏ ✌🏾 Posted by Chance Westry on Friday, June 19, 2020

The Los Angeles school already has a an impressive roster which includes LeBron James Jr.