Westry to transfer from West Shore to West Coast

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Chance Westry helped Trinity High School to a pair of state playoff runs in his first two seasons as a member of the Shamrocks.
Now the rising junior is leaving the West Shore for the west coast.
Westry announced on social media that he is transferring to Sierra Canyon High School in California to finish out his high school career.
The Los Angeles school already has a an impressive roster which includes LeBron James Jr.
Westry, a four-star guard, already boasts scholarship offers from Maryland, Syracuse, Penn State, Louisville, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, and Michigan, just to name a few.