Central York's similar recipe for success

There are many similarities between Central York's start in football and boys basketball.

Boasting an up tempo offense, a strong start to the season, and new head coach, Central York's boys basketball team shares a similar recipe for success as the Panther football team did in the fall.

"Coach Hoke is a very fast paced coach, getting up and down to court. Coach Schieler was more paced to set up the offense," recalled Central York senior Kai'ryn Brown. "Both offenses work very well, but as you see, we put up a certain amount of points and that's really what we like to do."

The similarities between the teams don't stop there, as this Panthers hoops team also has plenty of depth.

"The toughest part at the end of the game is looking at the players who maybe didn't get enough minutes. Our practices are five on five and it's five starters versus five starters," said Coach Jeff Hoke.

"We're building every day at practice with chemistry," added Brown. "Even though we didn't have too many practices coming into it, our chemistry is right there."

Central York has a signature wins on their resume already, including fending off a previously undefeated Red Lion squad.

"Defense creates offense and I think it was a good learning lesson for us and we see that. We can get out and run and people know we're going to do it. After a while I think we had to beat their defense down the court," said Hoke.

In any other year, key wins are important, but with a smaller playoff field this season, there's even less room for error.