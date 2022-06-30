Phils: Harper surgery went well, but no timetable for return

Philadelphia remains hopeful that the 2021 MVP will play again this season.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb on Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said, but there is no timetable for his return.

“It went very well,” Thomson said.

Thomson deferred all other questions about the surgery to Harper, who is expected to return to Philadelphia sometime this week to address the situation.

Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell.