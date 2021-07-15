Bradley Beal out of Olympics for health and safety reasons

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols and the U.S. men’s basketball team said it will replace him on its roster at a later date.
The Americans also announced Thursday that forward Jerami Grant has also been played in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”
Beal had started all three exhibition games for the U.S. so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on 10-for-21 shooting.
The Americans have already been playing short-handed during their exhibition games, with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee and Devin Booker of Phoenix playing in the NBA Finals.
