Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak sidelined by broken hand

The former No. 1 pick had been turning heads in the spring with his newfound power, but reports say he'll miss 6 weeks with a hairline fracture on his right hand.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak, whose resurgence in spring training had fans feeling optimistic about his potential for the season, will miss at least six weeks after suffering a broken hand, according to numerous reports.

Moniak was hit by a pitch in the Phillies' final exhibition game on Wednesday. He reportedly suffered a hairline fracture to his right hand.

The 23-year-old former No. 1 overall draft pick batted .378 with four doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs during the spring, showing signs of finally delivering on his potential after scuffling in the minors for the early portion of his career.

Moniak made the Phillies' opening day roster and was projected to be part of a platoon in center field with Matt Vierling.

Odubel Herrera will also figure into the center field mix once he returns from the injured list himself.

Reports say the Phillies will bring up Simon Muzziotti from the minors to fill Moniak's spot on the roster while he recovers.

Moniak spent the spring thriving under the guidance of new Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long, whose main adjustment was to have the center field prospect move closer to the plate.

The move allowed Moniak to show the kind of power the Phillies were hoping to see. He appeared destined to add some pop to a lineup that already includes sluggers Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins.