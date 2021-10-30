WellSpan Health kicks off free flu shot voucher program during flu season

The program provides seasonal flu vaccinations at no-cost to individuals.

YORK, Pa. — Efforts are underway at WellSpan Health to keep the community safe during flu season by offering a free flu vaccine voucher program.

The program is called Helping Others, Protecting Everyone (H.O.P.E) Flu Vaccine.

The initiative provides seasonal flu vaccinations at no-cost to individuals across the communities WellSpan serves (South Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland), according to a news release from WellSpan.

“At WellSpan, we know the best way to prevent the spread of viruses is through vaccination. It’s part of our mission to make vaccinations easily accessible and thereby by protect our entire community,” explained Ann Kunkel, vice president of community health & engagement, WellSpan Health.

Vouchers are available at www.wellspan.org/flu to help uninsured and underinsured individuals, said

The vouchers will be accepted through the flu season.

The initiative also encourages individuals to get their free COVID-19 vaccination at the same time, according to the release.