Weis Markets launches Fight Hunger Campaign

Program benefits regional food banks in its seven-state market area

SUNBURY, Pa. — Weis Markets today announced it is launching its Fight Hunger in-store donation program beginning April 30.

At checkout, customers have the option of rounding up their order or purchasing a $1, $3, $5 or $10 voucher to help support families in need in their community.

“This is a difficult time for a growing number of families who are struggling with food insecurity throughout our seven-state marketing area,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Our Fight Hunger program gives customers the opportunity to donate to regional food banks who work to support thousands of local food pantries and hunger groups.”

This is Weis Markets’ 13th annual Fight Hunger campaign, which has raised more than $2.5 million and been supplemented by company donations.

Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign benefits regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including: The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast PA; The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Harrisburg and Williamsport, PA); Helping Harvest (Reading, PA); The Maryland Food Bank; The Commission on Economic Opportunity/The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA); Greater Berks Food Bank (Reading, PA); Philabundance (Montgomery and Bucks counties, PA); Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW)/Broome County Council of Churches; Food Bank of the Southern Tier (Elmira, NY); Food Bank Network of Somerset County; Community Food Bank of New Jersey; Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank (VA); Food Bank of Delaware; and Mountaineer Food Bank (West Virginia).