VERIFY: You can carry a concealed firearm and wear a face mask in PA

FOX43 verifies the facts when it comes to face coverings and legally carrying a weapon.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With a newly signed mask mandate in Pennsylvania, rumors are spreading about all sorts of different rules and exceptions.

People on social media are now questioning if you can wear a face mask to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and still legally carry a concealed firearm.

Let's verify.

Can you wear a mask while carrying a weapon?

Posts are being shared on Facebook stating if you have a concealed carry permit in Pennsylvania, it is against the law to wear a face mask, citing section 34-9 A1.B.

Facebook has now marked that post as having false information claiming that the Pennsylvania statute does not exist.

We also couldn't find anything in Pennsylvania law that correlates that section and concealed carry permits.

We did find Sections of the Uniform Firearms Act related to carrying a concealed firearm and how to apply for a license in Pennsylvania, that's listed in Sections 6106 and 6109.

However, there's nothing in that act about masks.

Even Pennsylvania State Police have weighed in on the issue tweeting, "There is no prohibition in Pennsylvania on license to carry permit holders wearing a mask during the ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts."

We can verify that you can in fact carry a concealed firearm, provided you have the required Pennsylvania License to carry, and wear a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania.