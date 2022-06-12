Here's why soup really helps when you're sick

Dr. Vyas tells WCNC the most important thing when fighting any sickness is hydration and liquids.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year again, with holiday parties, family in town, and colds and the flu. North Carolina is still registering "very high" flu activity levels. And when many people are feeling under the weather, they turn to mom's home remedy, a warm bowl of soup.

But does a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup actually help relieve cold and flu symptoms?

THE QUESTION

Does soup really help you feel better when you're sick?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, soup can make you feel better when you're sick.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Vyas said the most important thing you can do when fighting any sickness is to stay hydrated. That means lots of fluids, including soup. There are a few things you should avoid, though.

"Drink lots of fluids non-caffeinated beverages are the best," Vyas said.

Penn Medicine also agrees that mother knows best. Consuming soup not only hydrates you, but the sodium can also help ease the pain from a sore throat. Plus, the heat of the broth will work to relieve a stuffy nose and sinus pressure. Chicken noodle soup is commonly mentioned as a home remedy because of its vitamins and minerals; however, if you're not a fan or have dietary restrictions, Vyas says any soup works.

"Whatever kind of broth you like or whatever kind of soups you like," Vyas said. "Whether it be lentil soups or any sort of miso soup, anything and everything that is water-based that you can get is quite helpful when you are trying to fight the common cold."

Of course, soup can't cure a respiratory virus, but lots of rest and hydration will help.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.