Video of a mom tearing down a pride flag isn’t real. It was a skit

A video appearing to show an angry mom ripping a pride flag off a classroom wall was actually a pre-planned skit.

A video of what appears to be an angry parent storming into a classroom and tearing a pride flag off the wall while berating a teacher has gone viral on social media.

In the video posted to X, the woman screams at the teacher, saying her tax dollars aren’t going to support having pride flags in the classroom.

The video has been shared widely across social media, including by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other prominent conservatives.

“GOD BLESS THIS MAMA!!!!! I stand with her!!!” Greene wrote.

Some commenters claimed the scene in the classroom was fake.

THE QUESTION

Is the video of a mother tearing down a pride flag in a classroom real?

THE SOURCES

Original video posted by Jibrizy, a comedian and producer

Sept. 17 X post by Jibrizy

THE ANSWER

No, the video of a mother tearing down a pride flag in a classroom isn’t real. The video was a scripted skit.

WHAT WE FOUND

The video doesn’t show a real scene that played out in a real classroom. It was actually produced by Jibrizy, a comedian.

According to their Facebook page, Jibrizy is a director that makes “conversational topic videos that feel real.” On Jibrizy’s X account, it says: “I Direct Social Political video out as real life scenarios of the left and right for debate.”

On Sept. 17, Jibrizy posted on X that they directed the video and that it was “openly fake.”

Mom rips down pride flag in classroom



This video is originally my video people steal it gain a following off it and never credit me. I am the director.



I create video to start discussion. It’s openly fake. But I want you to debate your point of view. pic.twitter.com/rAUdL79evP — Jibrizy (@Jibrizy) September 17, 2023

On Sept. 16, the full video was posted to Jibrizy’s Facebook page. At the 6:26 mark of the original video, the group seen in the video are standing together, as Jibrizy speaks into the camera.

“Hey guys. This was all a skit. What was your opinion in the situation where the mother came down and took down the flag saying her tax dollar isn’t here to support this particular thing in the school? Comment down below,” Jibrizy says, directing people to share their reaction in the comment section of the video.

Further, the same people seen in the pride flag skit have been in other videos produced by Jibrizy. In this video posted on Sept. 15, the same woman who plays the angry mom is actually playing a teacher in a classroom. It’s the same room and same set in both videos.