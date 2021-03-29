VERIFY: No link between coronavirus vaccines and fertility

Rumors online claim the COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility. Two experts explain they are specifically designed not to harm our bodies.

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States continues to outpace the rest of the world. Medical professionals have given more than 140 million doses.

But that does not mean there isn’t skepticism about the shots. Rumors online continue to circulate claiming the vaccine causes infertility in men and women.

Question:

Do the COVID-19 vaccines cause infertility?

Answer:

No.

Our Sources:

Dr. Tony Scialli, a reproduction and toxicology expert who teaches at Georgetown University’s Graduate School and George Washington University Medical School. Andrea Carcelen PhD, a vaccines expert from Johns Hopkins University.

What We Found:

To be clear, the answer is ‘no.’ The vaccines do not cause infertility.

“The vaccines for COVID are designed to not to affect the reproductive system,” Carcelen said.

“There are no vaccines that interfere with fertility, neither are there vaccines that in theory might interfere with fertility,” Dr. Scialli said.

We asked both: How do we know the vaccines don’t affect reproduction?

“The vaccine is very specific and one of the ways they work is by causing the body to make antibodies specifically against certain proteins and those are proteins that are involved in the infection,” Dr. Scialli said.

“So the immune system is trained to recognize just that part,” Carcelen added.

“There is no damage to our own proteins (to our own native proteins) which might be involved in fertility or any other aspect of reproduction,” Dr. Scialli finished.

To wrap it up for you. No, the vaccines do not affect fertility in men or women. The vaccines are specifically designed to deal only with COVID-19 proteins-and do not damage our own proteins.