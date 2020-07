Status of shooter is unclear.

HUMMELS WHARF, Pa. — A heavy police presence is on-site outside a restaurant in the Shamokin Dam area of Snyder County.

The Daily Item newspaper reports that two people are dead after a shooting at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant located at the Monroe Marketplace.

The status of the shooter is unclear.

A heavy police presence remains on the scene.

Newswatch 16 has a crew en route to Snyder County.

This is a developing situation.