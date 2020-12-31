Dick Thornburgh, Former PA Governor, US Attorney General, dead at 88

Was Governor during TMI partial meltdown in 1979

PITTSBURGH — Former federal attorney general and Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh has died at age 88. Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known. Thornburgh built a reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and won praise for his cool handling as governor of the Three Mile Island partial nuclear meltdown in 1979.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the US and Commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately, in honor of Thornburgh.

The United States flag shall fly at half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Further, the Governor issued a statement:

“Frances and I extend our deepest condolences to the Thornburgh family. Governor Dick Thornburgh was an unequaled public servant who devoted his life to caring for the people of our commonwealth and our nation.

“Governor Thornburgh served two terms as governor of Pennsylvania, and calm, grounded leadership was a hallmark of his governorship. He guided Pennsylvania through a tumultuous period in our commonwealth’s history following the partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power station. His was a necessary and steady voice of calm in the midst of crisis.

“Governor Thornburgh also served in the United States Justice Department under five presidents, including three years as United States Attorney General. During his tenure, the office of the Attorney General used its power to advocate for the needs of vulnerable Americans and led the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Governor Thornburgh dedicated his life to public service, and his contributions to our commonwealth and our nation will not be forgotten. All of Pennsylvania mourns the loss of one of our great public servants.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued a statement:

“Governor Dick Thornburgh dedicated his professional life to public service. He led Pennsylvania and later, the Department of Justice successfully and with integrity. The steady nature in which he guided Pennsylvania through one of its most dangerous crises – the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island – should serve as an example for all elected officials. I extend my condolences to Governor Thornburgh’s wife, Ginny, and their entire family.”

Former Governor Mark Schweiker said, "Gov. Thornburgh was a personal hero and a leader to emulate. His passion for public service and the people of his beloved Pennsylvania was still obvious long after he left office. In examining everything he did during the crisis at Three Mile Island, his leadership was thoughtful and strong at a time when the commonwealth needed it most. Kathy and I extend our prayers to Ginny and his entire family.”