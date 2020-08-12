Texas Attorney General sues Pennsylvania and other battleground election states in scramble before Tuesday deadline

The Texas Attorney General claims four battleground election states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state laws

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin the United States Supreme Court as Tuesday marks the 'safe harbor' deadline across the country.

The safe harbor deadline falls six days before electors cast their votes in the electoral college and it is the day that states who haven't certified ballots normally work to clear up any outstanding legal challenges remaining in the election.

The act was established to make sure any fights over electors were resolved in order to make sure that votes cast by the chosen electors will be 'conclusive.' In other words, it is a safeguard so that election results will not be overturned.

The deadline comes before the Electoral College casts their ballots December 14 and before Congress counts electoral votes January 6.

Paxton sued the four battleground election states claiming all four exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election.

Paxton also claims the states "flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted."