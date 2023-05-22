Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger stands silent during plea, trial date set

"Standing silent" means a judge enters a "not guilty" plea on Kohberger's behalf. A tentative trial date was set for October of this year.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of stabbing and killing four University of Idaho students in the dead of night on Nov. 13, 2022 stood silent during his plea on Monday.

A "not guilty" plea was entered on his behalf.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old former teacher’s assistant and criminology student at Washington State University, arrived in a Latah County Courtroom early Monday morning in an orange jumpsuit where he sat beside his attorney, Anne Taylor.

Kohberger did not waive his right to speedy trial, but Taylor asked if it was possible to set the date for trial at the farthest point possible, meaning six months after his plea. This also starts a ticking clock for Latah County prosecutors to file an intent to seek the death penalty, which is within 60 days of a plea entry according to Idaho law.

The defense and prosecution agreed to set a tentative trial date for Oct. 2 of this year, expected to last up to six weeks.

The courtroom, seating around 60 people, was entirely full as onlookers watched with anticipation to see Kohberger again, who has not appeared in court since January. Families of the victims --- Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen -- along with those from the prosecutor's office, filled the right side of the room behind two cameras pointed directly at the defense table. Some were wiping tears from their eyes.

Alivea Goncalves, the sister of Kaylee Goncalves, gave birth in February and chose her baby's middle name to be "Maddiekay" after her sister and Mogen. She brought her baby to court Monday as she cooed while the proceedings took place.

Latah County District Judge John C. Judge asked if Kohberger understood the charges against him. He only responded with "yes."

First-degree murder carries a possible death sentence in Idaho. If Kohberger goes to trial and is found guilty, he could be sentenced to death provided a jury comes to that decision – or life in prison if they don’t.



Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury, according to a court filings dated May 16. The charges the grand jury indicted him on were the original charges police filed against him – this includes four counts of first-degree murder for the stabbings and one count of felony burglary that alleges Kohberger broke into the 1122 King Road home with intent to commit murder.

A grand jury proceeding is not public – but during that proceeding, a jury would hear evidence and testimony from witnesses in order to decide whether there is probable cause to indict someone on the charges. Because the grand jury indicted Kohberger on the four murders and burglary, this means they found enough cause for the case to move forward in court.

The house on King Road, known as "King Street" by the college students in Moscow, used to have Goncalves' Jeep parked in front, among other vehicles that sat on the gravel outside the home with a wreath on the front door. Now, the parking lot is empty with the exception of a blue security trailer and a few "no trespassing signs" posted on a silver fence. The windows, which once were propped open enough for small visibility by onlookers, are now boarded up with large squares of plywood.

No suspect was on police's radar until late December of 2022 after a white Hyundai Elantra - which was seen in the area on the night of the murders - caught an officer's eye parked at the nearby college campus of Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman, Washington. It was traced to Kohberger, who had made his way to his family home in in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania in the very same car.

On Dec. 28, police say they matched their unknown suspect's DNA from a knife sheath found at the scene to their suspect's biological father -- and concluded they now had enough probable cause to arrest Kohberger.

It was there that Pennsylvania State Police broke in the door of his family's home with a warrant for his arrest on Dec. 30, 2022.

That same day, police collected samples of stains from Kohberger’s apartment. Two swabs came back positive in a presumptive test for blood, meaning that the fluid is ‘likely’ blood. Those stains were located on an uncased pillow and a mattress cover.

Courts and investigative reporters Morgan Romero and Alexandra Duggan are in Moscow bringing updates on air and online.