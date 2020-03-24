Schools get creative with students by having virtual spirt week

School districts are participating in a virtual spirit week with their students, after school closures were extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Desks and classrooms sit empty at schools across Pennsylvania.

The PA Department of Education announcing on Monday that schools will remain closed until at least April 6, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite these major and unusual changes, school districts in South Central PA are having fun with their students and teachings, participating in a virtual school spirit week!

The School District of Lancaster:

Monday - Teacher & Staff Shout Out, make a sign for teachers and staff thanking them.

Tuesday - Crazy Hair Day

Wednesday - Super Hero Day, Wear a super hero cape or shirt, in honor of all the doctors, nurses, and first responders, grocery employees, and other essential personnel.

Thursday - Crazy Sock Day

Friday - School Spirit Day, wear SDoL colors or spirit wear.

You can share your photos on Facebook or on Twitter, tagging them at @SDOLancaster and using #SDoLRocks! or #SDoLProud.

Cocalico Middle School:

Tuesday - Blue & White Day, Snap a photo wearing your Cocalico colors.

Wednesday - Family Photo, Post a photo with your family, and pets too.

Thursday - Booked All Day, Post a photo of you reading, or a book you love.

Friday - Spring Outside! Post a photo enjoying the outdoors.

CMS says to tag them on Instagram @cocalicomiddleschool or on Twitter at @cocalicomiddle.

Lincoln Charter School:

Monday - Hat Day

Tuesday - Jersey Day

Wednesday - Backwards Day

Thursday - Blue & White

Friday - Your Choice

Lincoln Charter School says to take a picture and text it to (717) 817-4019 or share your images on social media using #LCSspiritweek.

Ephrata Elementary PE, is also having sone virtual fun with their students in the wellness department. They are helping kids stay fit and get active with an exercise UNO challenge! On their Facebook page you can find an instructional video about how to participate.

They encourage you to then upload and share your video after completing the challenge.

FOX43 wants to hear from you! If your school is planning something exciting for kids or teachers during the closure from COVID-19, let us know!