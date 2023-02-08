Sports card trading business booming since pandemic

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — Bill and Darlene Shaffer are the owners of Shaffer's Trading Card Shop along route 15 in Union County. The 46-year-old store is the second oldest sports card store in the country according to the Shaffers.



“We have had the shop since 1977. The oldest shop is in California." Said Bill Shaffer.



"I feel proud. I feel proud that we have made it this long. There are so many stores that have gone out of business." Said Darlene Shaffer.



The shop is full of collector items from Mickey Mantle signed baseballs to autographed jerseys, and you guessed it, sports cards.



"We have a lot of unopened stuff, a lot of single cards, autographed baseballs and complete sets." Said Bill.



The owners say the store has experienced a huge rush of business dating back to the start of the pandemic. They say people used stimulus checks to buy cards and have been coming back ever since.



“They bought cards, cards, cards and I couldn't keep stuff on the shelves. As I raised the price, the next person would buy it. So, you had to keep raising the price to keep up with the demand." Said Darlene.



The owners, who also collect themselves, say this boom in business comes with a bit of nostalgia.



"Seeing all these people come in the store and coming with their children and reliving their hobby with their children." Said Darlene.



The owners say they will be participating in International Trading Card Day on August 5th. Every purchase will come with a free pack.