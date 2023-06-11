"Remarkable devastation" after I-95 bridge collapses in Philadelphia

A portion of one of the state's busiest roads is now rubble after a tanker fire caused a raised portion of the interstate to collapse.

PHILADELPHIA — Part of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia collapsed early Sunday morning, forcing all lanes northbound and southbound to close. A tanker fire caused the collapse in the Tacony neighborhood of the city.

"Just, I mean, remarkable devastation," Governor Josh Shapiro said.

Philadelphia fire battalions worked to contain the fire by 7:30 a.m.

"It's a lot of heat. Bent steel, a lot of heat. Probably very, very hot," Chief Derek Bowmer said. "When I got here it was heavy black smoke and fire, so it was a very, very intense heat."

Gov. Shapiro says he will be taking action Monday to help expedite the state's response.

"Tomorrow morning, I plan to issue a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to repair and reconstruct this roadway," the Governor stated.

The situation is similar to another accident 10 years ago in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County when a tanker exploded on an Interstate 81 ramp to Routes 22 and 322.

That caused months of delays and a bill worth more than $12 million dollars, paid for by PennDOT.

Governor Shapiro says the rebuild of I-95 will take months and be accomplished with the help of federal aid.

"Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has made it clear that whatever resources would be needed to rebuild I-95, and to do so in a safe and expeditious manner, would be provided to us," he affirmed.

The collapse also highlights the fragility of the state's aging infrastructure.

Pennsylvania's 2022 infrastructure report card from The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the Commonwealth a D+ for its bridges and a C- for its roads.

It also said 51% of Pennsylvania's roadways are in poor or fair condition – up from 44% in 2012.

No official timeline for repairs has been made, yet the governor promised residents "a speedy rebuild of I-95."