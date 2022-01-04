Mutual UFO Network of Pennsylvania will host 14th annual conference April 9 in Westmoreland County

Featured speakers will focus on "today’s hot topics in Ufology and Cryptozoology," the event's organizers said.

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Whether you want to believe we're not alone in the universe or you're just looking for an interesting day trip, there's an interesting event on the calendar in southwestern Pennsylvania next weekend.

The Mutual UFO Network of Pennsylvania announced it will hold the 14th annual 2022 Westmoreland UFO Conference on Saturday, April 9 at Westmoreland County Community College, located at 145 Pavilion Lane in Youngwood.

"For those who are fans of 'Ancient Aliens' or 'Hangar 1: The UFO Files,' or just wonder about the possibility of intelligent life in the universe or unexplained creatures and events, you now have a chance to meet and mingle with real-life professionals who scientifically investigate these cases," MUFON said in a press release announcing the event. "MUFON and their highly qualified experts, who include individuals from all the sciences, go about quietly investigating reports of unusual sightings and experiences that possibly involve the extraterrestrial, interdimensional or cryptozoological entities."

The event will feature a series of informative speakers, interesting discussions about the possibility of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe, and an area for vendors, organizers said. The discussions will focus on "today’s hot topics in Ufology and Cryptozoology," according to MUFON.

The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Featured speakers include UFO experts Derrel Sims, Bill Birnes, John Ventre, Kerry Trent, Richard Lang and Tony Lavorgne, MUFON said.

Saturday night will also feature special Q&A session and buffet dinner with all of the speakers, according to MUFON.