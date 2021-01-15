Federal investigation into 9 discarded military ballots in Luzerne County concludes; no charges filed

The investigation determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove criminal intent on the part of the person who discarded the ballots, investigators say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has concluded its investigation into nine general election ballots that were discarded by a former temporary employee of the Luzerne County Elections Bureau and concluded that no charges were warranted in the case.

“After a thorough investigation conducted by the FBI and prosecutors from my office, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove criminal intent on the part of the person who discarded the ballots,” said acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler in a press release. “Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed and the matter is closed.”

The federal investigation resulted from a request by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office after it learned that nine completed general election ballots had been received and discarded by the former employee.

The investigation revealed that the nine completed military ballots were discarded and subsequently retrieved from a dumpster.