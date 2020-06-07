Former Penn State basketball player says he transferred due to "noose" comments by coach Pat Chambers

Chambers expressed remorse for choosing the word "noose" during an interview with The Undefeated.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A former Penn State men's basketball player says he transferred in 2019 after head coach Pat Chambers referenced a noose in conversations.

Rasir Bolton, a former freshman guard for Penn State who transferred to Iowa State, says that the incident took place in January 2019, near the same time that Chambers faced a one game suspension for shoving a player in the chest during a time out.

Bolton said that Chambers said he wanted to "loosen the noose that's around [his] neck" in a tweet he posted on Monday:

Bolton said that due to his previous interactions with Chambers, he didn't believe it to be a slip of the tongue.

“I tell this story because it is not alleged, it was admitted to and documented,” Bolton wrote.

FOX43 has reached out to Penn State University for comment, but have not heard back at this time.

During his freshman season at Penn State, Bolton averaged 11.6 points per game off the bench, and appeared in all 32 of the Nittany Lions' games.