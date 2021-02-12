Gov. Wolf adds to mounting veto tally, kills permitless-gun bill

On Dec. 2, Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed Senate Bill 565, a piece of legislation that would allow anyone to carry concealed guns without a background check or permit.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gov. Tom Wolf has followed through on his veto threat and rejected Republican-penned legislation to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit.

The veto Thursday adds to his total for Pennsylvania’s chief executive with the most vetoes in more than four decades. Wolf, a Democrat, called the bill “dangerous.”

According to online state records, Wolf has penned his 52nd veto with 13 months left in his second term. That's more than any other governor since Milton Shapp, who left office in 1979. Wolf passed Democrat Robert P. Casey, who had 50 vetoes.

The Legislature has never overridden a Wolf veto.

“This legislation, which eliminates the requirement for individuals to obtain a license before carrying a concealed firearm, will only exacerbate gun violence and jeopardize the safety of all Pennsylvanians," said Wolf.

According to Gov. Wolf's website, this veto is due to legislation that Wolf believes will put the public's safety at risk across the commonwealth.

Wolf states, ”Each year there are more than 1,600 victims of gun violence in Pennsylvania. These victims and communities deserve to have meaningful legislation passed to address the scourge of gun violence."

Gov. Wolf clarified that this veto will not restrict the rights of lawful gun owners, since they will still have the ability to conceal carry a gun once they apply for a permit and pass a background check.

Nor will it affect Americans who have already obtained a license to carry or who legally own a firearm.