Pennsylvanians cast their ballots in 2021 municipal elections

Voters say they made their way to the polls because they wanted to see changes in their communities regarding jobs and crime.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania voters went to the polls today to select a number of local leaders including state judges, school board representatives and mayors.

Some say having a presence at the poll is important to them.

"I believe in the power of the vote because it really have you educated as to how much power you have when you do vote," said Nishay Carrier, a 26-year-old voter.

But for others, it's not all about physically casting your ballot.

Isabelle Sloan, who turned 100-years-old on election day is a strong advocate for voting as she has voting in dozens of elections throughout her life. Although she is home bound and not able to cast her ballots in person, she says it's her duty to exercise her right.

"I feel like I'm a part, a part of picking the right person," Sloan added.

It's election day! Throughout the morning I've been to a couple polling sites in Harrisburg and workers say they've only seen about 15-20 voters. They're expecting more people at noon and later tonight. More on the story tonight on @fox43 #ElectionDay #Election2021 #Harrisburg pic.twitter.com/M3eFh6P3Cu — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) November 2, 2021

Key topics for Harrisburg voters include jobs and crime. This comes as the area's homicide rate is climbing.

"It seems like it's running rampant. They're shooting in the malls, they're shooting in the hospitals," said Walter Wright, a Harrisburg resident.

Voters agree that they would like to see transparency in newly elected officials.

"Don't make promises you know you can't keep. And just keep it honest, keep it real, keep it 100, you know," Wright added.