2020 Presidential Election in Pennsylvania: What we know

Pennsylvania expected to have the "majority" of the remaining votes counted by Thursday night

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The results of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania are still being tabulated in some counties.

Pennsylvania still has hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count in the presidential race, but the state's elections chief is signaling the number is expected to dwindle rapidly.

Some of the state’s most populous locales reported finishing their tallies Thursday.

The Trump campaign and the Republican Party have mounted several legal challenges to aspects of the vote count.

Trump scored one legal victory as a state appeals court granted more access to party and candidate observers in Philadelphia. The city filed appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

By the Numbers:

2,612,241: The total number of mail-in ballots cast, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State Dashboard.

2,268,752: The total number of mail-in ballots recorded, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State election results site.



264,849: The number of mail-in ballots yet to be counted in Pennsylvania.

76,604: President Trump's current lead in Pennsylvania.

36%: The percentage of remaining mail-in ballots needed to be in Trump's favor for him to hold lead.

Numbers last updated 7:00 p.m., November 5, 2020.