Wolf needs to score bigger climate victories, activists say

Gov. Tom Wolf has notched perhaps his biggest victory in his strategy to fight climate change in Pennsylvania, but climate-change activists still see his record as full of contradictions.

The Democratic governor won approval this week to impose carbon pricing on power plants.

But environmental advocates say it comes after Wolf’s administration empowered the methane-emitting natural gas industry, and they say he has enough time left in office to score farther-reaching accomplishments.

One is cracking down on emissions from pre-existing equipment used across Pennsylvania’s vast natural gas fields and pipeline networks.