Amid growing backlash, Pennsylvania GOP may censure Toomey

Pennsylvania’s Republican Party may meet to discuss censuring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial.

County party officials said the state GOP chairman, Lawrence Tabas, emailed them shortly after Saturday’s impeachment vote to tell them that a meeting is being planned to discuss the Senate’s action.

Toomey is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection.”