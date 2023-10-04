Pennsylvania Republicans introduce new proposal to change voter ID requirements

The measure would require voters to identify themselves every time they visit the polls, but they wouldn't necessarily have to use a state-issued ID.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Republicans introduced a new proposal Wednesday to change voter ID requirements in Pennsylvania.

IDs up to twelve months past expiration, student or work IDs, and even utility bills and pay stubs could be used as verification under the new proposal.

Republican State Representatives say it's a step forward.

"That satisfies and makes sure we have some kind of requirements for voter ID and that we came back and put some kind of safety precautions and bring back integrity and trust to our voters," said Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin County).

"It's going to be effective in 2025. Obviously, we would like to see that length of time shortened to upcoming elections," said State Representative Seth Grove (R-York County). "It also has a lot of potential for different IDs. We would like that streamlined."

Democratic State Representative Justin Fleming is opposed to the measure, saying the state already requires that voters identify themselves the first time they visit the polls.

"We already have a voter ID law. I see no reason to expand it, particularly because in other states where voter ID has passed it’s been used as a tool to suppress votes," she said.

The measure was introduced as part of an amendment to House Bill 1634 that would move the 2024 President primaries up to March 19, avoiding a conflict with Jewish Passover.

Voting rights advocates feel the identification issue should stand on its own.

"We’re very concerned that this will suppress some votes in Pennsylvania," said Kadida Kenner, the CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project. "Those who don’t have all the information they need about what is acceptable ID, could dissuade some folks from actually showing up to a poll."

Meanwhile, the County Commissioner Association of Pennsylvania says counties will need to prepare for earlier primaries, hoping the legislature makes a decision soon.

"There are lots of conversations on election reforms that we are happy to have with the general assembly, including on voter ID, but now is not the time and this is not the bill to do that so that we can make sure that we can get a bill on the primary to the governor’s desk," said Lisa Schaefer, the executive director with the County Commissioner Association of Pa.

Republicans in favor of the voter ID change say it would help ensure fair and honest elections. Democrats say this is a political move, rather than an issue of voter protection.