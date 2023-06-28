State House adopts resolution declaring Sept. 15 as Roberto Clemente Day in Pennsylvania

The Baseball Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Pirates great was a dedicated humanitarian, said Rep. Nick Pisciottano (D-Allegheny), one of the resolution's authors.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to adopt a resolution Tuesday recognizing Sept. 15 as Roberto Clemente Day in the state.

Rep. Nick Pisciottano, a Democrat representing portions of Allegheny County and one of the resolution's authors, made the announcement and was joined by members of the former Pittsburgh Pirates great's family following the vote.

“In addition to his legendary career in baseball, Roberto Clemente was also a dedicated humanitarian and a shining example of what a human being should strive to be,” said Pisciottano. “I was grateful to welcome members of his family to Harrisburg as we adopted a resolution to honor his legacy and recognize September 15 as Roberto Clemente Day in Pennsylvania.”

Clemente, a native of Puerto Rico, had a storied career with the Pirates before his life was tragically cut short when he died in a plane crash while serving on a humanitarian mission to Nicaragua in 1972.

Clemente was one of six people who died when the plane crashed off the coast of Puerto Rico. He was 38.

The Hall of Famer spent his entire 17-year Major League Baseball career with the Pirates, leading them to World Series titles in 1960 and 1971. A 15-time National League All-Star, Clemente won four league batting titles, 12 Gold Glove awards, and was voted league MVP in 1966 and World Series MVP in 1971.

Clemente was posthumously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973, earning 92.7% of the vote. The Baseball Writers Association of America voted to waive the traditional waiting period for Hall of Fame eligibility prior to inducting him.

Following his death, Clemente received numerous awards, recognitions and homages. Dozens of schools, streets, bridges, public parks, buildings and sports venues have been named in his honor.