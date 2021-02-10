Major cases could come before judges on Pennsylvania ballots

The marquee contest in Tuesday’s election is for an open seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court.

Pennsylvania voters are set to fill four open seats on statewide courts with candidates who could eventually help settle major cases on issues from abortion to elections.

Superior Court has a single opening, while Commonwealth Court has two openings.