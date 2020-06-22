Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler voted Speaker of Pennsylvania House of Representatives

The Drumore Township native is Lancaster County's first House speaker since 1929

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lancaster County Republican Rep. Bryan Cutler has been elected Speaker of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives.

The Drumore Township native and seven-term representative was elected to the position by a technically unanimous vote. He replaces Allegheny County Republican Rep. Mike Turzai, who resigned last week.

In remarks from the rostrum upon his confirmation vote, Cutler told his fellow members, “As we each carry the torch for the next generation, let me be the first to pledge to you what I hope you will pledge with me: First, let us treat each other, other elected leaders, and our constituents, with respect. Second, let us not ask someone else to do something that we ourselves would not do. And finally, when our term of service is concluded, let us leave things better than the way we found them. And let us do our work together.”

Cutler is a 13-year member of the House out of the 100th District in Lancaster County. His office said in a press release that Cutler's tenure before earning the speaker's chair is the shortest since 1967.

Cutler is only the third member from Lancaster County to serve as speaker in the chamber’s history, and the first since Rep. Aaron Hess was speaker in 1929.

“My entire mission in public service has been to give back to the community that gave so much to me and my family,” Cutler said in a press release. “Carrying the voices of the 100th district has been the honor of my life, and I will continue to carry the values and lessons my community gave to me in my new role.”

Cutler previously served as House majority leader and the majority whip. A lawyer and former x-ray technologist, he’s made health care reforms a cornerstone of his extensive impacts in Harrisburg.