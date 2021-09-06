House approves veto-bound bill to help block local gun laws

Under the bill, gun owners and rights organizations would have standing in court to sue municipalities over firearms ordinances that they say are more restrictive.

Resuming a long fight over local gun laws, Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives is approving veto-destined legislation to help gun owners and gun-rights organizations force cities to repeal firearms restrictions.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber Tuesday, 124-79. But Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has promised to veto it.

Under the bill, gun owners and gun-rights organizations would have standing in court to sue municipalities over firearms ordinances that they contend are more restrictive than state law.

A city could also be ordered to pay damages.