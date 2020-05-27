Gov. Tom Wolf endorses Joe Biden for President

Wolf joins Sen. Bob Casey and former Governor Ed Rendell, among others, to endorse Biden in this November's election.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf has endorsed Joe Biden for the President of the United States.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic Party nominee who will run against current President Donald Trump this fall.

Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement via Joe Biden's campaign:

“Right now, many Pennsylvanians are living in a time of immense fear and uncertainty -- families have lost loved ones, jobs, and a sense of security. In times like these, we need leadership in the White House that we can look to for calm and guidance.

“This November, Pennsylvanians have a choice in who will navigate us through the long, arduous process of recovery. I believe that Joe Biden is the strong, steady, leader who can best heal our deep divides and enact legislation to lift up all working Pennsylvanians.