What to know before you go: Voting in primary elections

The 2023 Municipal Primary Elections are today, and there are a few things voters should know before heading to cast their vote at the ballot box.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The 2023 Municipal Primary Elections are today, and there are a few things voters should know before heading to the ballot box.

The primaries are a closed election and residents have to already be registered as a Democrat or Republican in order to cast their ballot.

How to vote:

First-time voters need to bring an identification card.

Mail-in ballots Turn your mail-in ballot into your county election office by 8 p.m. today. If you have a mail-in ballot but decide you want to vote in person, bring the ballot to the county election office. The Judge of Election will spoil it and allow you to cast your vote in an ordinary way. Drop your ballot in a curbside drop-off box.

DO NOT MAIL IN BALLOTS. THE DEADLINE HAS PASSED AND YOUR VOTE WILL NOT BE COUNTED.

When and where to vote:

Polling starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Polling locations can be found here.

Gregory Monskie, chief operations officer and county clerk of York County, said that in previous years, voter turnout has been low. Turnout is generally lower for primaries than general elections, and lower still in odd-year elections. Pennsylvania’s last municipal primary election in 2021 had 22% voter turnout.