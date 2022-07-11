Safety at the polls amid increased threats in Pa.

The Department of State says it has trained counties to handle threats and acts of violence.

YORK, Pa. — Safety is a top concern across the country ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, given the nation's current political climate.

The FBI and Department of Justice say Pennsylvania is among states receiving higher levels of threats against voters and poll workers at the ballot box.

"We have trained counties to address this situation," Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said in a press conference the day before the election. "They are ready for tomorrow."

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler says the county is prepared.

"We have a taskforce of individuals that work together to plan for things that might happen on election day," Wheeler said.

The task force is a joint effort from a handful of departments and agencies to help plan for issues that could arise.

"So we involve our Emergency Management, we involve our District Attorney's Office, we involve our Sheriff's Office," Wheeler said. "So we really have a collaborative effort to put together a plan to address situations that might arise."

Wheeler says constables will be at all polling locations in York County but are not the only resource. Poll workers staffed by the county and operating the election are also able to help.

"If a voter is having a bad experience, the best thing they can do is ask to speak to the judge of elections," Wheeler said. "[They] will then handle the situation as appropriate."

There is also an election hotline provided by Pennsylvania’s Department of State that's available year-round.