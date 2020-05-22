Republican William Benner running in the PA House 86th District race

Benner is one of three GOP candidates running for the right to replace Rep. Mark Keller, who has served in the State House since 2005

William Benner (R) is running for the 86th District of the state House of Representatives. He is one of three Republicans running in the primary for the right to replace Rep. Mark Keller, who has served in the State House since 2005.

Keller announced that he is not seeking re-election.

The 86th District covers all of Perry County and parts of Cumberland County, including the townships of Hopewell, Shippensburg, and Southampton and the boroughs of Shippensburg and Newburg.

Benner served 31 years in the U.S. Air Force, PA Air National Guard. He has worked in public service, including as a member of the Centre Township Planning Commission and is a founding member of the Perry County Chamber of Commerce. He graduated from Shippensburg University and is a financial adviser.

Benner lives and works in Perry County.

He listed the following as his legislative priorities: