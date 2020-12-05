Republican incumbent John Lawrence running for re-election in PA State House District 13

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican John Lawrence is running for re-election in the 13th Legislative District of Pennsylvania, which covers parts of Lancaster County like Sadsbury Township and Christiana borough, along with portions of Chester County, including East Nottingham, Elk, Franklin, Highland, Londonderry, and London Grove.
Lawrence, a lifelong resident of southern Chester County, was elected in 2010.
Since joining the state House, Lawrence has written legislation combining redundant government services, eliminating government waste, and requiring legislators to submit for drug testing.
He also authored Act 102 of 2018. This legislation eliminated the possibility of domestic violence victims being required to financially support their convicted abuser.
He serves on six committees in the House: Appropriations, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Government Oversight, Professional Licensure, Transportation, and Rules.
Prior to his election to the state House, Lawrence worked in the private sector as an account officer for J.P. Morgan Chase. He is a graduate of Wilmington Christian School in Hockessin, Delaware, and Penn State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business.
He lives in West Grove with his wife, Rebecca and their two daughters.