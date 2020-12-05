Republican incumbent John Lawrence running for re-election in PA State House District 13

Republican John Lawrence is running for re-election against Richard Ruggieri for the 13th State House Seat.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican John Lawrence is running for re-election in the 13th Legislative District of Pennsylvania, which covers parts of Lancaster County like Sadsbury Township and Christiana borough, along with portions of Chester County, including East Nottingham, Elk, Franklin, Highland, Londonderry, and London Grove.

Lawrence, a lifelong resident of southern Chester County, was elected in 2010.

Since joining the state House, Lawrence has written legislation combining redundant government services, eliminating government waste, and requiring legislators to submit for drug testing.

He also authored Act 102 of 2018. This legislation eliminated the possibility of domestic violence victims being required to financially support their convicted abuser.

He serves on six committees in the House: Appropriations, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Government Oversight, Professional Licensure, Transportation, and Rules.